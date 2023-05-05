The ex-CIA chief who wrote the letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials attempting to discredit The Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop told another former top intelligence official that he was drafting it as a “talking point” for Joe Biden to use during a debate with President Donald Trump.

Former acting CIA Director Michael Morell told fellow former CIA boss John Brennan in an Oct. 19, 2020, email — obtained by Just the News — that he was attempting to give Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign some ammunition to “push back on Trump” during the debate as he urged Brennan to sign on to the letter calling Hunter Biden’s laptop a possible Russian disinformation operation.

“Can I add your name to this list?” Morell asks Brennan in the email.

“Trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on [Oct. 22, 2020], a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue,” Morell explains, admitting the letter was to help Biden during his showdown with Trump.

Brennan responded: “Ok, Michael, add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.”

