A social justice advocate and former Boston prosecutor has been indicted for allegedly raping a woman at a New York City hotel, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Adam Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, was freed without bail at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse.

Judge Curtis Farber granted him supervised release at the request of prosecutors, with the condition that he surrender his passport, the DA’s office said.

Foss — a public speaker and founder of the social justice organization Prosecutor Impact — is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman while she slept in a room at a Midtown hotel on Oct. 21, 2017.

He and the victim had been calling and texting for a month prior to the date, when she repeatedly rebuffed his efforts to have sex before the two fell asleep, prosecutors said.

