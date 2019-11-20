NEW YORK POST:

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was hit with federal corruption charges Wednesday related to a shady children’s book deal that prompted her resignation.

Pugh is accused of improperly tapping into the nearly $800,000 in proceeds from her lucrative “Healthy Holly” book deal, including to buy and renovate a home in Baltimore, pay down personal debt and fund $35,800 in straw donations to her mayoral campaign.

She inked the deal with the University of Maryland Medical System to write a series of self-published children’s books while sitting on the group’s board of directors.

The books were sloppily printed — and included misspellings of the main character’s name and the word “vegetable” as “vegetale,” according to the Baltimore Sun. They were distributed to the city’s schools, even though school officials never asked for them, leaving thousands sitting in a warehouse.

The 69-year-old Democrat, who became mayor of the beleaguered city in 2016, was indicted on 11 charges — conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the US and two counts of tax evasion, according to papers unsealed Wednesday.