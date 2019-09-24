NEW YORK POST:

Spain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the government the green light to exhume the remains of right-wing dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from a grandiose mausoleum he built outside Madrid.

In a unanimous ruling in favor of the caretaker Socialist government, the six judges decided “to completely reject the appeal lodged by the family in relation to Francisco Franco’s exhumation.”

Franco — who ruled with an iron fist following the end of the 1936-39 civil war and died in 1975 — is buried in a stately basilica partially built by his political prisoners and carved into a mountain in the Valley of the Fallen.

The site has been a major attraction for tourists and far-right sympathizers who rally at it on the anniversary of Franco’s death on Nov. 20.