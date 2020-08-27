Breitbart:

‘Don’t tell anybody I told you this’ – ???

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters on Thursday that there should be no presidential debates between President Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden (D), dismissing them as nothing more than an “exercise in skullduggery.”

“I myself — don’t tell anybody I told you this. Especially don’t tell Joe Biden. I don’t think that there should be any debates,” the speaker bluntly stated, fueling the concerns of those who suspect Biden will cave to outside pressure and skip the presidential debates:

“I do not think that the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence data, and facts,” she said. “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

While she acknowledged that the Biden campaign “thinks in a different way” about the subject, she drilled her point, criticizing Trump’s conduct in the 2016 debates with failed challenger Hillary Clinton.

“But I just thought what he did in 2016 was disgraceful— stalking Hillary Clinton like that,” she said, expressing disappointment in the press for refusing to tell Trump, “Go back to your station. You’re not here. You don’t own this stage. You have your own podium. She has hers.”

She told reporters she believes Trump will “act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency” because he “does that every day.”

“But I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about,” she continued while accusing him of attempting to undermine the election.

“I don’t think that he [Joe Biden] should dignify that conversation with Donald Trump,” she added, suggesting separate events with conversations between the candidates and the American people.

“Let that be a conversation with the American people, not an exercise in skullduggery,” she added.

Pelosi’s call follows mounting pressure from pundits and media allies, urging Biden to forgo the traditional presidential debates. The pressure has put critics, who believe Biden could agree and opt out of the debates, on high alert.

