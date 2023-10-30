Evil Pedophile Gets KNOCKED OUT by His Victim in Nevada Courtroom After Receiving Sentence with NO Jail Time (VIDEO)

Las Vegas, Nevada – A 29-year-old Nevada man who was sexually abused by an evil pedophile as a child knocked out his tormentor after a so-called “judge” gave the sick man a sentence which included no jail time.8 News Now revealed on Thursday that 80-year-old Richard Gross was in a Clark County district courtroom for his sentencing on October 2nd. Gross pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and received a suspended sentence from “Judge” Tierra Jones which allowed him to remain a free man.Gross was given a suspended sentence of 60-180 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, which means he will not be imprisoned unless he violates the terms of his probation.Tylor Fu, whom Gross abused from ages eight to fifteen, helped secure his perpetrator’s conviction after testifying against him. After the so-called judge gave Gross a slap on the wrist, Fu decided a punch in the face was more appropriate.

