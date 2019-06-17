THE SUN.CO.UK

A MUM and her lesbian lover tore off her nine-year-old son’s penis before beheading him because he reminded her of her dad. Mum Rosana Cândido, 27, and Kacyla Pessoa, 28, of Brazil, stabbed the boy over a dozen times and removed all the skin from his face before butchering his body. The pair were said to have even used a knife to try to gouge out the boy’s eyeballs to prevent possible recognition. They bodged a bid to burn some of him on a barbecue so stuffed his remains in a suitcase dumped in a sewer, police said. Other parts were found in two backpacks at their home in Brazil. The lovers are said to have confessed all to horrified cops in Samambaia, about 20 miles from capital Brasilia.

READ MORE AT THE SUN.CO.UK