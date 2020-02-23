New York Daily News:

“… POTENTIALLY a broken home …

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the fatal stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors by three teenage muggers as a “tragedy on multiple levels” affecting all involved.

“You have the horrific tragedy of a young woman’s life being taken and so much potential,” the freshman member of Congress said Saturday in a Q&A after a Queens town hall meeting on the census.

“But then you have a tragedy of a young boy that was driven to that point, taken to that point. And I think that tragedy is also one of inter-generational poverty, potentially a broken home, a lack of opportunity.”

