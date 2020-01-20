STRAITSTIMES.COM

A pneumonia outbreak in central China widened with more than 200 people now diagnosed with the new Sars-like virus, as health experts said there is now evidence that the illness is spreading from people to people. With increased searching and testing for the novel virus among people with symptoms like fever and coughing, the number of cases in China surged over the weekend. Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak, now has almost 200 confirmed cases, with three fatalities. Cases were also reported in Beijing and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. Across the region, South Korea detected its first case, according to news agency Yonhap, adding to those found in Thailand and Japan last week.

