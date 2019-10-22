FOX NEWS:

The evidence against the man accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa is overwhelming — even if parts of his police confession are ruled inadmissible in court, a law enforcement source close to the case told Fox News on Tuesday.

Defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera — who has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death — argued that his rights were violated during his initial interview with investigators. The state has since indicated that some of Rivera’s statements cannot be used at trial because his Miranda rights initially were not read to him in their entirety.

A judge is set to decide next month what evidence will be presented to jurors at the February trial of Rivera, 25, an illegal immigrant from Mexico accused of killing Tibbetts on July 18, 2018, after following the college student on her evening jog through the streets of her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.