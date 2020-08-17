For decades, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder has been one of the most debated disorders, generating countless books and articles fretting over its alleged over-diagnosis . Yet even while people question its validity, ADHD also seems uniquely of our time, used now as a colloquialism to describe a digital age of technological distractions and low attention spans.

Despite being such an en-vogue disorder, though, ADHD remains one of the most misunderstood and stigmatized brain conditions of recent history.

Whether it’s outdated stereotypes of what it looks like, who it affects, widespread lack of clinical education on its overlooked symptoms, the demonization of its medications, or internalized shame in those with ADHD — everything you thought you knew about ADHD is wrong.

But that’s not your fault, either.

