Everything you need to know about the 61 Antifa-linked ‘Stop Cop City’ suspects indicted on RICO charges

Flock Safety’s business motto is: “To solve crime, you need evidence.” The Atlanta-based “all-in-one” security technology company boasts major police departments as clients for its license plate-reading camera technology.

On Tuesday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr alleged in a 109-page domestic terror and felony RICO indictment that one of the 61 suspects used his employment at the security company to provide sensitive security information to his violent co-conspirators.

“On June 6, 2022, WILLIAM BUDDEN WARREN, while employed with Flock, did provide locations of future Flock camera installations so that Defend the Atlanta Forest members could avoid detection,” reads the indictment. “This would allow Defend the Atlanta Forest members to further occupy the forest. This is an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

