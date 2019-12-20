NY POST

Here are the photos from inside Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s lavish, closed-door Napa Valley fundraiser that sparked a fierce back-and-forth with Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Thursday’s Democratic debate.BThe images, tweeted by Recode reporter Teddy Schleifer on Monday, show donors dining with the South Bend, Indiana, mayor in the Hall Rutherford wine caves, beneath a chandelier decked in 1,500 Swarovski crystals. The wine caves also feature an onyx banquet table to reflect the chandelier’s lights and bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon that sell for as much as $900 a pop.

