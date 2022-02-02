Dozens of ticked-off diners got into an all-out brawl that was caught on video at a Golden Corral buffet in Pennsylvania after the eatery ran out of steak.

Shocking footage from the Friday fracas shows a mob of patrons hurling punches and chairs — including baby seats — while others in the crowd scramble to safety, video posted by Facebook user Gavin Lauretta shows.

Workers at the Bensalem restaurant can be seen trying in vain to calm down the warring diners, with a child heard crying at one point and the restaurant left a littered mess.