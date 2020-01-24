DAILYSTAR.CO.UK

Corpses of coronavirus victims line hospital corridors of a hospital after becoming flooded with patients in Wuhan, as China’s quarantine has extended to a further two cities. Footage of the chilling hospital scenes, captured by a woman who claims to be a nurse, was posted to the country’s social media today before being quickly censored. In a post, the self-proclaimed medical worker said patients were being sent in non-stop without any quarantine measures in place. She warned that “everyone will end up being infected and dying”. In the video, sheets cover what appears to be bodies sprawled up and door the corridors.

