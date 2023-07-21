The Federalist

Corrupt media think that if they keep telling us men are women eventually we will capitulate. But we cannot.

Dr. Rachel Levine, a male who identifies as a woman, serves as Biden’s assistant health secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services. Levine was named by USA Today as a “woman of the year.” USA Today says its “Women of the Year” series is “a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact.” Levine, who began identifying as transgender well into adulthood, was touted by the Biden administration as the first openly transgender Senate-confirmed appointee of any White House administration after being tapped to work under U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Biden was vocal about his plan to pack the federal government with hires and nominations based primarily on concerns about “equity,” which to the left means hiring people according to their skin color and sexual preferences.

Levine’s Only Qualification Is Make-Believe

There is no reason to believe that Levine would have gotten the job of assistant health secretary without wearing women’s clothes. In that, this post, and the public health admiralty that followed, is an achievement built on lies and obfuscations. Levine was previously the top health official in the state of Pennsylvania. During Covid, the official took Levine’s own mother out of a nursing home while loading up those facilities with Covid-positive patients, culminating in the deaths of more than 10,000 elderly in the state’s nursing homes. The health official was criticized locally for this obvious hypocrisy and callousness. But for the Biden administration, the fact that Levine is in a dress, wears a gray perm in a long ponytail, and has the nerve to walk around as though Levine has lived in female form all along, means that all is forgiven.

