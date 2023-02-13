A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to San Francisco plummeted in the air and came within just 775 feet of the Pacific Ocean in a terrifying incident.

The previously unreported incident on December 18 follows multiple near-misses at U.S. airports in the last three months.

Just 71 seconds after takeoff from the Kahului Airport in Maui, the United Airlines Flight UA1722 bound for San Francisco reached 2,200 feet began a steep nosedive, according to NBC News and first reported by The Air Current. The ordeal lasted 45 seconds from takeoff till the aircraft stabilized.

A spokesperson for United confirmed the incident and said a formal internal safety report was filed upon landing.

The report comes as the aviation industry faces ‘the biggest disaster in its history’ after twice in less than a month that a catastrophic collision has nearly happened at a U.S. airport.

Social media appeared to be quiet about the incident with The Air Current pointing out that on the same day, 25 people were inured during severe turbulence on a Hawaiian airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.

The same storm system that caused heavy rain in Maui at the time of the flights also sparked a massive ‘bomb cyclone’ snowstorm across parts of the United States, which grounded flights triggering the Southwest Airlines chaos just before Christmas.

