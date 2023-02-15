A 42-year-old Alabama man uploaded to TikTok videos of himself lip-syncing to music and sharing depressive thoughts. A 14-year-old Texas girl responded.

Before long, the two were exchanging romantic notes visible to anyone on the platform. “Married for life baby,” the teen commented on one of his posts. He responded, “Yes Baby Married For Life.”

Several TikTok commenters accused him of inappropriate conduct. “This dude has been stalking a little girls account guys,” wrote one.

Last March, he hopped a bus to Texas and met up with the girl. Several days later, he was arrested, and he later was indicted on charges related to alleged sexual assault of a child.

“I fell in love with her,” said the man, Grady Moffett Sr., in an interview from a county jail in Fort Worth. As of Tuesday, he hadn’t entered a plea.

Adults have been starting improper relationships with minors online since the dawn of the internet. TikTok, the most downloaded social-media app in recent years, has emerged as the biggest, fastest-growing danger zone yet, according to law-enforcement officials and others who track child exploitation.

