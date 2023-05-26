In what would be anyone’s worst nightmare, a plane door opened in mid-air when a passenger grabbed the emergency exit lever.

Video shows passengers gripping on to their seats as the wind billowed into the aircraft as it descended towards the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday.

Children began shaking with fear and crying when the door of the Asiana Airlines plane opened suddenly, witnesses said.

Some 12 passengers were so terrified that they were sent to hospital with breathing difficulties once the plane landed safely at Daego airport at 12.40pm local time with the door still open.

Police have detained a male in his 30s for questioning after he opened the door when the plane was still about 650ft above the ground, Yonhap News Agency reports. It is unclear why he did so.

