Events at Donald Trump’s Palm Beach resort were suspended for the weekend on Friday — as the former president was seen “huddling” with his legal team to hammer out a defense after a New York grand jury voted to indict him Thursday, The Post has learned.

Trump, 76, met with his advisers at Mar-a-Lago where, a source said, they are all “shaken” by the news.

The team is preparing for his arraignment before a New York City judge next week, on unknown charges related to hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“It won’t be business as usual,” the source told The Post regarding events at Mar-a-Lago.

“They expected this but there is shock now that it’s happened,” said the source.

“It’s real now. And they are worried about a surprise.”

