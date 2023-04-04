Former GOP presidential candidate and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) tore into Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the charges a “dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents.”

Romney issued a statement following the court unsealing Trump’s indictment on 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office,” Romney’s statement began, noting the Utah Republican has been a longtime critic of the former president.

“Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law,” Romney argued.

