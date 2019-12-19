THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

James Fugate had a lot to say for a man who insisted he wasn’t watching the U.S. House of Representatives get ready to vote on impeaching President Trump.

“I just wish this national nightmare would be over,” the co-owner of Eso Won Books said Wednesday morning as he rang up customers in his Leimert Park shop. “Every time you hear a Republican make a speech, you want to scream. But they control the Senate…. It’s a foregone conclusion: He’s not going to be removed.”

Even here in one of the bluest states in the country — a place that has defied the president on everything from immigration to climate change — voters say they are getting tired. Even if they approve of the job California’s elected officials are doing to get rid of a president for whom they did not vote, many say they are wearying of the partisan divide, getting sick of the anger they hear coming out of Washington.

And if they support the president and believe, like many Republicans, that the impeachment process is a terrible hoax? Double it.

Just listen to Billy Hoang, a 69-year-old Vietnamese American who skipped the impeachment hearings in favor of the History Channel: “This is not the type of action I want to see as part of history,” he said as he surveyed the produce at a Trader Joe’s near the UC Irvine campus with his far more liberal daughter. “Mr. Trump is who we will always support.”