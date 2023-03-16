The European Union is calling on member states to do more to deport illegal immigrants and those without valid reasons for being in their countries, noting a low rate of deportations that are actually carried out.

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson highlighted the dismal number of deportations among European Union members saying, “Last year, we had a return rate of only 21% of those who are not eligible to stay.”

“When we fail to return people, this hampers our system and erodes trust,” she told media at the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week and added that of the 340,000 deportation decisions, just 60 per cent saw countries even contact the home country of the migrants, Ekathimerini reports.

“To protect the right to apply for asylum we have to show that we are appropriately dealing with those who do not qualify for international protection,” Johansson said.

Johansson’s comments follow prior calls from the European Union for member states to do more to push back on illegal immigration and increase deportations.

READ MORE