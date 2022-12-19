The most recent edition of the ‘Twitter Files’ revealed that FBI officials demanded execs for the social media giant to give them information about how they were enforcing safety online.

Journalist Matt Taibbi, who released the first batch of internal files about the Hunter Biden saga earlier in December, posted emails showing the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force wanted info about state-run media’s use of the site.

Taibbi dubbed this release ‘Twitter Files Supplemental’ and seemed to wonder why the agency was unsatisfied with the idea that it ‘had not observed much recent activity from official propaganda actors.’

Even Yoel Roth, the former ‘Twitter censor’ who was forced to flee after Elon Musk shared part of his thesis which suggested letting children access gay hook-up app Grindr, was uncomfortable with the FBI agent Elvis Chan’s requests.

The released emails show that Roth feared the FBI was breaking the law to help US intelligence engage in domestic operations.

