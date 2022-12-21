A massive sexual misconduct scandal is rocking the elite Juilliard school of music, as multiple instructors have been accused of discrimination and harassment — and one renowned professor has been put on leave after 500 people signed a letter decrying his “abuse of women and power.”

Composer Robert Beaser, 68, was sidelined for a pattern of mistreatment that included soliciting sex from students — much of which was detailed in a Dec. 12 exposé of the Upper West Side conservatory published in VAN magazine.

“Sexual discrimination and sexual harassment have no place in our school community. We take all such allegations extremely seriously,” Juilliard spokesperson Rosalie Contreras told The Post Wednesday as news of Beaser being put on leave emerged.

In one case, Beaser allegedly offered to boost a now-former student’s career, before asking her for sex in return, the publication said.

“What will you do for me?” he allegedly said.

Beaser– who also frequently taught students in his private home– joined the Juilliard Composition department in 1993, and was department chair from 1994 through 2018.

The school was reportedly made aware of allegations against him in the 1990s and again in 2017 and 2018.

