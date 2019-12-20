THE HILL:

RETAILPOCALYPSE – A RECORD 9,300 STORES CLOSED ACROSS US IN 2019

THE EPOCH TIMES

Two prominent evangelical leaders are slamming the flagship evangelical magazine “Christianity Today” after it called for President Trump to be removed from office in an editorial.

“Less than 20% of evangelicals supported @HillaryClinton in 2016 but now @CTmagazine has removed any doubt that they are part of the same 17% or so of liberal evangelicals who have preached social gospel for decades! CT unmasked!” wrote Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of evangelical Liberty University.”It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism,” wrote Franklin Graham, CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical relief organization. Graham accused the magazine of being “used by the left for their political agenda.”

Christianity Today, which was founded by Graham’s father, the prominent evangelical leader Billy Graham, in 1956, on Thursday called for Trump’s removal from office in an editorial by its editor-in-chief.