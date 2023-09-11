EV Road Trip Fiasco: Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm’s Search for Chargers Gets the Cops Called on Her

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm embarked on a four-day road trip in an electric vehicle this summer and faced a few issues, including trouble locating chargers, long downtimes as batteries slowly refilled, and even having the police called on her.

Granholm drove from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Memphis, Tennessee, in an attempt to draw attention to the billions of dollars the White House is pouring into green energy and clean cars, according to a report by NPR.

The U.S. Secretary of Energy even made passionate town hall stops along the way, advocating for reshaping Americans’ lives by transitioning from gas-powered vehicles to electric.

