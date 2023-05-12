It would not be appropriate for the Ukrainian President to make an address on the Eurovision Song Contest final because the programme is apolitical, organisers have said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskly wanted to address the hundreds of millions of people worldwide expected to watch the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, but has been blocked from doing so by the European Broadcast Union (EBU).

The appearance may have been intended to be like Zelensky’s video appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards and the 2023 Berlin Film Festival and U.S. Golden Globes ceremony, where he asked for support and asked cultural figures to take a side in the conflict.

The EBU said in a statement after the request by the Ukrainian government to try and use the event to whip up support for their opposition to Russia’s invasion that: “The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show, and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the Contest is the non-political nature of the event.”

Ukraine won the Eurovision song contest in 2022, and by the conventions of the annual show, should be hosting this year. Given the realities of the ongoing war, the contest is being hosted by the United Kingdom — one of Ukraine’s closest allies — on their behalf instead. The EBU said “Ukraine, its music, its culture, and its creativity would feature strongly” in the event and short films broadcast during the competition would highlight Ukrainian geography.

