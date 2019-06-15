FOX NEWS:

President Trump’s claim that the oil tanker attack near the Strait of Hormuz had “Iran written all over it” was met with skepticism in Europe, with Britain’s left-wing opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn asking to see “credible evidence.”

U.S. officials released a video Friday supposedly showing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the vessels.

The black-and-white footage, as well as still photos released by the U.S. military’s Central Command on Friday, appeared to show the limpet mine on the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous, before a Revolutionary Guard patrol boat pulled alongside the ship and removed the mine, Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said.

Trump said in an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning that, “Iran did do it and you know they did it because you saw the boat,” he said, before pointing to the video showing the Iranians removing the unexploded mine. “They’re a nation of terror and they’ve changed a lot since I’ve been president, I can tell you,” he added.