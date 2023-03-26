Revolver

China is known for being masters at creating copycat versions of pretty much anything and everything under the sun. They’re the Knockoff Kings. We’ve all seen the $25 fake Gucci purses or the $40 pair of phony “Air Jordans.” But back in the 90s-00s, China took their copycat skills to some really strange new levels, and unlike the other successful fake ventures, this massive project they embarked on was a huge flop. China decided to build a bunch of European “replica” cities across the country, in hopes that their exploding population would flock there and live out their European fantasies. However, that didn’t happen.

The Chinese people love European culture. They are not shy about it. Many tankies and Chinese chauvinists pretend otherwise or seethe about it, they’re either lying or coping. Only god knows how many European town mimicries the Chinese built across China. This one is in Guangzhou pic.twitter.com/V7K2rEl2xV March 24, 2023

Business Insider: European influences can be seen all over the world, especially in food, culture, and architecture. But China has taken the influences a bit too literally. In the 1990s, China experienced an economic boom and started building communities and villages outside of the populated cities. They recreated some of Europe’s most popular cities down to the finest details. The result is a bunch of European copycat communities scattered throughout China that are hardly lived in. Although the Chinese towns aren’t exactly like the originals, the resemblance is uncanny and may be difficult to identify.

