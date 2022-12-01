Twitter’s decision to stop enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy has put another bullseye on Elon Musk’s back.

“In my view, Twitter now is jumping to the front of the queue of the regulators,” Věra Jourová, the European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency, told POLITICO.

“Mr. Musk seems to want to attract a lot of attention,” she added when asked about the Commission’s stance on Twitter’s decision not to remove falsehoods related to the ongoing global pandemic. “I think he succeeded in attracting the attention of the regulators, also with a recent decision not to assess COVID-related disinformation.”

On Wednesday, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton held a video call with the Twitter CEO to tell him his company was not ready for the bloc’s upcoming content moderation revamp, known as the Digital Services Act. They both agreed that the European Commission would conduct a stress test in early 2023 at the social media platform’s headquarters.

