Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, has claimed that “hundreds of thousands” more migrants from war-torn Ukraine will likely arrive in Europe over the coming months.

While many EU member states continue to wrestle with either addressing or silencing these concerns, Egeland believes the situation is likely to get even worse due to winter weather and Russian strikes rendering much of Ukraine “unlivable”.

“Nobody knows how many, but there will be hundreds of thousands more (leaving Ukraine) as the horrific and unlawful bombing of civilian infrastructure makes life unliveable in too many places,” news agency Reuters reports the head of the non-profit as saying.

She went on to express fear that the conflict could overshadow other humanitarian issues across the world of similar importance.

Investigating Egeland’s claim, Reuters notes a spokesman from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as saying that while data has not yet indicated a “significant increase in border crossings”, small rises in arrivals from Romania and Poland have already been seen.

