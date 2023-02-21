The European Union claims that it has warned Communist China that supplying arms to Russia would cross a “red line” and have “consequences”.

“I expressed our strong concern about China providing arms to Russia,” said Josep Borrell, the European Union’s grandiosely-titled High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, of a recent meeting with Wang Yi, the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“I asked him not to do that, and expressing not only our concern, but the fact that for us, it would be a red line in our relationship,” Borrell added in comments reported by POLITICO. The EU is itself deeply involved in the conflict, funding, arming, and training Ukrainian forces.

“He told me that they’re not going to do it, that they don’t plan to do it,” the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party politician turned highly-paid eurocrat said of his meeting with Xi Jinping’s most senior diplomat, adding that Brussels will “will remain vigilant” with respect to Sino-Russian relations.

The foreign minister for Sweden, which currently holds the rotating Presidency of the European Council, concurred that a decision by China to supply Russia with arms would “definitely have consequences, of course.”

Forein Minister Tobias Billström, perhaps cognisant of the relative irrelevance to world affairs of his country — not even a NATO member, and unlikely to become one until it submits to Turkish demands on enforcing de facto blasphemy laws — added that his government was “stand[ing] side by side with the United States on that message.”

