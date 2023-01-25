Food producers in the European Union will be allowed to use cricket powder in flour-based products when a new statute takes effect on Tuesday, according to The Daily Wire.

The European Food Safety Authority found that mass-market consumption of partially defatted house cricket powder is “safe under the proposed conditions” of use levels, following a review launched three years ago.

According to the new regulation, cricket powder will now be allowed in food products such as multigrain bread, crackers, cereal bars, biscuits, beer-like beverages, chocolates, sauces, whey powder, soups, and other items “intended for the general population.”

The company that submitted the original application for authorization, Cricket One, states the insects are “nutritionally more efficient” than livestock and serve as a more reliable “source of alternative protein.”

The regulation also mentioned “limited published evidence on food allergy related to insects in general” and linked Acheta domesticus, the house cricket, to several “anaphylaxis events.”

Also, the food safety authority concluded that “consumption of this novel food may trigger sensitisation” to the insect’s proteins and recommended further research.

