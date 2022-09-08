European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for the implementation of “mandatory” energy rationing throughout the EU during peak hours in order to “flatten the curve” of demand amid the largely self-inflicted energy crisis befalling the bloc.

In a stunningly poor public relations move, EU President Ursula von der Leyen harkened back to the early days of the Chinese coronavirus crisis when citizens across the world were told to accept a brief period of lockdowns to “flatten the curve” of Covid infections, though this ultimately proved false, with two weeks quickly turning into over two years of restrictions for many across Europe and beyond.

During a speech on Wednesday proposing energy rationing measures to be put in place before the Winter months when demand peaks, the EU president said: “During peak demand, the expensive gas comes into the market. So what we have to do is flatten the curve to avoid the peak demands, we will propose a mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours and we will work very closely with the member states to achieve this.”

