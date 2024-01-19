EU Illegal Migration to Continue to Increase in 2024, Will Play Major Factor in Parliament Elections: Report

Illegal migration into the EU will rise in 2024 despite promises of ‘cracking down’ from politicians and will be a major factor in upcoming elections, a think tank predicted.

This week, the Frontex European Border and Coast Guard Agency reported that recorded illegal migration into the EU hit its highest level since 2016 during the Migrant Crisis, with an estimated 380,000 illegal crossings recorded in 2023.

Meanwhile, according to a report from the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), EU asylum claims rose by 21.2 per cent to one million applications last year, again the highest level since 2016.

The Austrian-based think tank predicted that there will likely be a further surge of illegal immigration into the bloc by migrants seeking to enter European countries — including the UK — before promised restrictions on migratory flows come into place.

“I call it the closed-shop effect. People will hear all these measures on migration announced in election campaigns and will think they have to be here [in the EU] before they come into force,” ICMPD director general Michael Spindelegger told The Guardian.

