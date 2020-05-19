Associated Press VIA FOXNEWS

The European Union and other countries on Monday called for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic “to review experience gained and lessons learned.” The resolution has the support of more than half of the WHO’s member countries and will be discussed this week at the decision-making body of the U.N. health agency, being held virtually this year. The proposal is intended to initiate “a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the WHO’s efforts to coordinate the international response to COVID-19, including the functioning of international health law and its actions within the greater U.N. health system

