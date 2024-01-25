EU Border Chief Says ‘No Wall, No Fence’ Can Stop Illegal Migrants

The head of the European Union’s Frontex border agency has argued that it is impossible for Europe to stop illegal migration and therefore the bloc should take a more open borders approach to foreigners breaching its borders.

Hans Leijtens, who was installed as the executive director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) in March of last year, declared in an interview with the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper that: “Nothing can stop people from crossing a border, no wall, no fence, no sea, no river.”

The Frontex chief, who with a budget of nearly 900 million euros is tasked with defending the bloc from illegals breaking into Europe, argued that there should be “an end to this superficial preoccupation with the issue” and that people should stop engaging in “alarmism” over the mass waves of foreigners — many of whom go through minimal security screening — into their country.

Leijtens said that rather than solely focusing on stopping illegal migrants, he sees it as part of his remit to seek to shift the entire debate on migration towards to being less prejudicial and supposedly more humane.

“Who am I to presume to condemn migrants? I’m sitting here in my office in Warsaw, of course I could do that – but that would be too easy.” the Dutch politician said. “This talk of ‘stopping people’ and ‘closing borders’ cannot be our narrative all the time. My job is to create a balance between effective border management and compliance with fundamental rights.”

