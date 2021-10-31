BREITBART:

An ethics complaint filed Friday alleged candidate Terry McAuliffe accepted a $350,000 donation from a foreign entity linked to an overseas money laundering investigation.

The National Legal and Policy Center is requesting the Federal Election Commission (FEC) investigate whether McAuliffe broke federal law by “accepting political donations from foreign nationals,” the Washington Free Beacon first reported.

“Terry McAuliffe has a history of accepting foreign contributions. The FEC must fully investigate these serious charges that he accepted $350,000 in illegal foreign contributions for his current campaign,” said Paul Kamenar, an attorney representing the National Legal and Policy Center.

In the United States, political candidates may not accept funds from foreign nations and entities. However, if foreign funds are donated by a U.S.-based subsidiary that is run by American leadership, donations can be finagled. Such a workaround “can be a murky legal distinction,” the Free Beacon reported.

