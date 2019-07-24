TOWN HALL:

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has filed an ethics complaint with the U.S. House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics against Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over numerous allegations of fraud and repeated criminal action.

“Substantial, compelling and, to date, unrefuted evidence has been uncovered that Rep. Ilhan Omar may have committed the following crimes in violation of both federal law and Minnesota state law: perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote in a letter to Congressional Ethics Chairman David Skaggs. “Such violations would also breach the Code of Ethics for Government Service, to which all federal officeholders are subject, “Any person in Government service should uphold the Constitution, laws, and legal regulations of the United States and all governments therein and never be a party to their evasion.”) Rep. Omar actions in this suspected immigration fraud, marriage fraud, perjurious statements on her Minnesota divorce filings, and falsifications on her tax returns, merit your immediate investigation.”

Fitton is calling for a thorough investigation from Skaggs’ office and wants details about Omar’s potential engagement in immigration fraud.