NEW YORK POST:

A friend of Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts was hit with federal charges for helping the killer buy body armor, a 100-round magazine and other weapons parts ahead of the deadly attack, according to officials and reports.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday they would unseal a new indictment against a pal of Betts. The Dayton Daily News identified the man as Ethan Kollie, 24, who was arrested Friday night.

Betts, armed with an assault rifle, opened fire on the Oregon District, a trendy nightspot neighborhood, early on Aug. 4, killing nine people before police officers shot him dead.

Kollie allegedly purchased Betts’ body armor, as well as the 100-round double drum magazine that helped him mow down nine people in under 30 seconds.