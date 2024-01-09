Establishment Panic: German Vice Chancellor Blames Putin for Farmer Protests, Media Brands Protests as ‘Far-Right’

This is Germany.

Farmers are protesting.

Danish farmers are going in.

Polish truckers are also joining.

In a full-blown panic, the German political and media establishment has attempted to denigrate the farmer uprising against the globalist government in Berlin as a creation of Vladimir Putin and fomented by the so-called “far-right”.

Thousands of farmers began a week-long revolt on Monday in response to anti-farmer policies from the leftist government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with slow-moving tractors, trucks and other vehicles being used to bring the country to a halt.

The German government has a budget black hole to solve, and while some areas of spending are enjoying massive boosts — like underwriting the war in Ukraine — domestic spending cuts and tax hikes are going ahead. Among them are ending green tax exemptions for farming vehicles and scaling back agricultural subsidies, sparking outrage among the German farming community who have warned that the government’s policies threaten the very survival of the industry.

