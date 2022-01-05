The establishment media on Tuesday morning ignored then-Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement with Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos.

Though Biden cheered Holmes in 2015 for “maintaining the highest standards” in developing lower-cost blood lab tests with only a prick of blood, the establishment media ignored Biden’s praise for Holmes, who was found guilty of four charges of fraud Monday, and her failed invention.

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post ran headlines on Tuesday’s homepages about Holmes’ conviction of fraud without referencing within the stories the president’s involvement.

Biden met with Holmes in 2015, which the Theranos founder touted on social media:

