Pro-migration activists and journalists are trying to hide the reality a repeatedly deported illegal migrant was enabled by federal policy to murder five other migrants in Texas.

Francisco Oropesa murdered five neighbors late on April 28, all of whom were migrants from Honduras. Only one of the Hondurans, aged 21, had a green card, which was granted in December 2022 after she crossed the border as a teenager, according to current media reports.

Oropesa was deported at least three times during the tenure of President Barack Obama. But he was allowed to sneak back into Texas, and now establishment media sites are hiding the managed breakdown in border security under Democratic presidents.

The shooter “could apparently be any [nationalist] he wanted because our government has shown him and millions of other illegal aliens that they can violate our laws with impunity without repercussions,” concluded William Gheen, the founder of the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC.

