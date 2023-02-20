The establishment media praised President Joe Biden for returning to Ukraine on Monday after visiting the nation six times in eight years while vice president.

Despite the Biden family business scandal that involves Ukraine, the media cheered Biden’s return to the nation waging war against Russia, a conflict based on decades of territorial claims.

The Associated Press’s Evan Vucci, John Leicester, Aamer Madhani, and Zeke Miller praised Biden’s eighth trip to Ukraine as “a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called ‘a brutal and unjust war’ days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.”

The New York Times’s Marc Santora, Peter Baker, and Michael D. Shear described Biden’s return trip as “a dramatic moment captured on video that underscored the investment the United States has made in Ukraine’s independence.”

Democrat and former sports commentator Keith Olbermann dubbed the trip as a shock. “Yippie-ki-yay, MotherPutin!”:

Andrew, who identifies himself as a “He/Him,” called Biden’s visit on President’s Day “amazing.”

