NY POST

More pets are getting sick and dying from this common household item

Essential oils may smell like a dream, but they’re a nightmare for pets.

The trendy elixir, often used as a form of aromatherapy, is landing both cats and dogs in the emergency room as the substance can cause shortness of breath, skin rashes and even liver failure, according to veterinarians. Sadly, experts say that the rise in the oils’ popularity comes with an uptick in pets getting sick and even dying. “I’ve seen a lot more cases lately,” says veterinarian Carly Fox, who works at the Upper East Side’s Animal Medical Center. “We’ll see one every few months.”

