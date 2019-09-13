USNI NEWS

Surface escorts from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group left their homeports today to kick off an overseas deployment.Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) did not. After the carrier was sidelined at the end of August with a malfunction in the ship’s electrical distribution system, engineers continue to assess the problem. “The aircraft carrier’s repairs are progressing, and all efforts are being made to deploy the carrier and air wing as soon as possible,” according to a Navy statement to USNI News. The timeline for diagnosing the problem and fixing it remains unclear. In the meantime, the surface ships in the strike group are forming their own surface action group and deploying with neither the carrier nor the air wing.

