NEW YORK POST:

A convicted murderer who escaped from a Texas prison transport bus last month was shot dead by cops on Thursday night after he allegedly murdered five family members — including four children — inside their home, authorities said.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who had been on the run since May 12, was killed in a shootout in a residential neighborhood in Jourdanton, Texas, at about 10:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Shortly before Lopez’s death, he had been named the prime suspect in the slaying of one adult and four children in Centerville, about 250 miles away from the scene of his fatal shootout, authorities said.

Lopez was ultimately spotted by law enforcement driving a white Chevrolet Silverado that he stole from the murder scene.

