ABC30.COM

California authorities on a nearly four-day manhunt for an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison captured him Saturday. Officials from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they took 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza into custody at a fast food restaurant without incident. He was taken to the Salinas Valley State Prison. A resident alerted authorities after seeing Mendoza at the restaurant in Paso Robles, more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of the prison.

READ MORE AT ABC30.COM