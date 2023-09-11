Manhunt for killer fugitive Danelo Cavalcante expands as he slips out of Pennsylvania search perimeter, steals a van, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers

An escaped inmate in Pennsylvania has avoided being captured by authorities for eleven days now.

Danelo Cavalcante was last seen in the Phoenixville area in Chester County — 20 miles north of the prison he escaped — however, authorities believe he is no longer in that area, 6 ABC reported.

“To those residents in the area of Phoenixville, you may no longer see a large law enforcement presence in your area,” Pennsylvania state police tweeted. “Investigative leads have emerged that indicate Cavalcante is no longer in that area.”

Images from a ring doorbell in East Pikeland Township show Cavalcante clean shaven, wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, green prison pants, white shoes. He is a Brazilian man, and he is five feet tall and 120 pounds.

Cavalcante stole a white 2020 Ford transit van with the Pennsylvania license plate ZST-8818 from Baily’s Dairy. There is damage to the driver’s rear side bumper.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week after stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in front of her children 38 times in 2021. He is also wanted for homicide in his home country of Brazil.

The victim’s sister, Sarah Brandoa, is taking care her of her late sister’s two children, and she is fearful that Cavalcante will come after her, CNN reported.

“I haven’t slept for many days, Brandao told CNN. “Since (his escape) I have been waking up with fright at night. I nap and wake up with fright.”

It took an hour after Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison for him to be reported missing when he failed to return from recreation time in the prison yard. He escaped by scaling a wall, climbing over barbed wire and jumping from a roof. The prison guard monitoring the watchtower has since been fired.

